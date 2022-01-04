Saddled up and ready to go, Green Bay Ashwaubenon spurred past Manitowoc Lincoln 63-46 at Manitowoc Lincoln High on January 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

Green Bay Ashwaubenon registered a 63-46 advantage at halftime over Manitowoc Lincoln.

Green Bay Ashwaubenon opened with a 30-28 advantage over Manitowoc Lincoln through the first half.

