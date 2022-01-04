Milwaukee Pius XI topped New Berlin Eisenhower 47-40 in a tough tilt for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on January 4.

Recently on December 28 , Milwaukee Pius XI squared up on Minocqua Lakeland in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Popes kept a 43-35 halftime margin at the Lions’ expense.

The first half gave Milwaukee Pius XI a 23-15 lead over New Berlin Eisenhower.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.