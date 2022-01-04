Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran poked just enough holes in Slinger’s defense to garner a taut 68-64 victory on January 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball.

The Chargers’ offense moved to a 68-64 lead over the Owls at halftime.

The first half gave Jackson Kettle Moraine Lutheran a 32-22 lead over Slinger.

Recently on December 28 , Slinger squared up on Brookfield East in a basketball game . Click here for a recap

