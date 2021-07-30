The Wisconsin State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class was officially sworn into duty during a graduation ceremony in La Crosse on Friday, July 30.

The 42 new officers recently completed 26 weeks of comprehensive training. The courses covered traffic and criminal laws, emergency vehicle operations, firearms proficiency, communications, crisis management, and lifesaving skills.

Governor Tony Evers joined in the ceremony to help celebrate the new generation of officers.

“From responding to emergencies on the road to promoting safe driving practices to building relationships with the communities they serve, the State Patrol does important work to keep Wisconsinites and visitors safe as they travel across our state,” Governor Evers said. “I extend my sincere thanks and congratulations to the 66th Recruit Class as they join the Wisconsin State Patrol.”

State Patrol officers serve in a variety of roles, including crash reconstruction experts, airplane and drone pilots, dignitary protection, K-9, and motorcycle officers.

State Patrol Superintendent Anthony Burrell is welcoming the new troopers to his team of nearly 500 sworn officers.

“It takes a unique individual to dedicate themselves to serving others, to complete such a rigorous course of preparation, and to put themselves in harm’s way to keep others safe,” Superintendent Burrell said.

State Patrol officers play a crucial role in protecting the public. They support highway safety by enforcing traffic laws, responding to incidents, helping stranded drivers, inspecting commercial motor vehicles, and working to combat illegal drugs and human trafficking.

“State Patrol officers are on the front line of highway safety, working to discourage risky driving and to encourage drivers to obey the law. That crucial mission has never been more important than it is right now,” Wisconsin Department of Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson said.

Despite a decrease in traffic on the roads during the pandemic, Wisconsin – like many other states – has seen an increase in dangerous driving behavior and crashes in the past year and a half.

Last year, Wisconsin State Patrol officers made more than 166,000 traffic stops, provided help to more than 33,000 drivers, and inspected almost 28,000 commercial motor vehicles.

After graduating from the State Patrol Academy at Ft. McCoy, new officers are assigned to one of the State Patrol’s seven regional posts. The State Patrol’s next recruit class starts training in January 2022. Learn more about State Patrol career opportunities on the WisDOT website.

These are the new officers of the State Patrol’s 66th Recruit Class, their hometowns, and assignments: