4200 87th St., Kenosha, Wisconsin

Great place for a family, this ranch will not disappoint. It is located right across from Jeffery School and right by Schulte Park and its new splash pad. This three-bedroom features an updated kitchen, hardwood floors, updated electrical throughout, and lots of storage. The downstairs rec room is a great place to make new family memories.

