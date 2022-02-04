Advertisements

Greenfield posted a tight 75-68 win over Milwaukee Lutheran for a Wisconsin boys basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Milwaukee Lutheran faced off against Cudahy and Greenfield took on Brown Deer on January 25 at Brown Deer High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

