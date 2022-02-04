Advertisements

Brookfield East offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling West Allis Nathan Hale with an all-around effort during this 78-43 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Brookfield East faced off against Sussex Hamilton and West Allis Nathan Hale took on Beaver Dam on January 29 at West Allis Nathan Hale High School. For a full recap, click here.

