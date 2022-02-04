Advertisements

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Brown Deer passed in a 62-59 victory at New Berlin West’s expense in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup.

In recent action on January 28, Brown Deer faced off against South Milwaukee and New Berlin West took on Randolph on January 29 at Randolph High School. For a full recap, click here.

