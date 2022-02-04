Advertisements

A sigh of relief filled the air in Somers Shoreland Lutheran’s locker room after Friday’s 43-37 win against Burlington Catholic Central in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 25, Burlington Catholic Central faced off against Wind Point The Prairie and Somers Shoreland Lutheran took on Racine Lutheran on January 28 at Somers Shoreland Lutheran High School. For more, click here.

