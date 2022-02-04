Advertisements

Oak Creek broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Kenosha Indian Trail high school and 56-50 in Wisconsin boys basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Kenosha Indian Trail High School and faced off against Racine Case and Oak Creek took on Kenosha Bradford on January 28 at Kenosha Bradford High School. For more, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.