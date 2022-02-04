Advertisements

Yes, Racine Case looked superb in beating Kenosha Tremper, but no autographs please after its 97-57 victory in a Wisconsin boys basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 29, Kenosha Tremper faced off against Salem Westosha Central and Racine Case took on Kenosha Indian Trail High School and on January 28 at Racine Case High School. For a full recap, click here.

