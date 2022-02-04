Advertisements

Wales Kettle Moraine’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Waukesha North 78-50 in Wisconsin boys basketball on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Waukesha North faced off against Waukesha Catholic Memorial and Wales Kettle Moraine took on Hartland Arrowhead on January 25 at Wales Kettle Moraine High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

