Advertisements

Greenfield Whitnall rolled past Shorewood for a comfortable 79-29 victory on February 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Greenfield Whitnall faced off against New Berlin Eisenhower and Shorewood took on Milwaukee Lutheran on January 26 at Milwaukee Lutheran High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.