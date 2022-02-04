Advertisements

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that St. Francis passed in an 81-74 victory at Brookfield Heritage Christian’s expense at St. Francis High on February 4 in Wisconsin boys high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 26, St Francis faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Brookfield Heritage Christian took on Milwaukee Hope on January 25 at Brookfield Heritage Christian High School. For more, click here.

