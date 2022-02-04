Advertisements

Racine William Horlick didn’t flinch from the challenge, finally repelling Racine Park 52-49 during this Wisconsin girls high school basketball game.

In recent action on January 28, Racine William Horlick faced off against Kenosha Tremper and Racine Park took on Burlington Catholic Central on January 26 at Racine Park High School. For a full recap, click here.

