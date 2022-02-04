Advertisements

Union Grove broke out to an early lead and topped Lake Geneva Badger 91-23 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup.

Union Grove’s shooting thundered to a 91-23 lead over Lake Geneva Badger at halftime.

The Broncos made the first move by forging an 87-21 margin over the Badgers after the first half.

In recent action on January 25, Union Grove faced off against Elkhorn Area and Lake Geneva Badger took on Burlington on January 28 at Burlington High School. Click here for a recap

