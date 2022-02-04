Advertisements

It wasn’t pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren’t, but Burlington Catholic Central wasn’t going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 39-30 over Somers Shoreland Lutheran in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Somers Shoreland Lutheran faced off against Racine Lutheran and Burlington Catholic Central took on Racine Park on January 26 at Racine Park High School. For more, click here.

