Germantown swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry of points to ambush Wauwatosa East 91-40 at Wauwatosa East High on February 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 25, Wauwatosa East faced off against Wauwatosa West and Germantown took on Wauwatosa West on January 28 at Germantown High School. For more, click here.

