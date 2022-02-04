Advertisements

Whitefish Bay Dominican posted a tight 30-22 win over Racine Lutheran on February 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 28, Racine Lutheran faced off against Somers Shoreland Lutheran and Whitefish Bay Dominican took on Milwaukee Pius XI on January 22 at Whitefish Bay Dominican High School. For more, click here.

