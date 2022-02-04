Advertisements

Oak Creek rolled past Kenosha Indian Trail high school and for a comfortable 58-22 victory for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Oak Creek faced off against Kenosha Bradford and Kenosha Indian Trail High School and took on Racine Case on January 28 at Kenosha Indian Trail High School and Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

