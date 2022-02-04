Advertisements

Friday’s outing turned into an endurance test that Racine Case passed in a 60-53 victory at Kenosha Tremper’s expense for a Wisconsin girls basketball victory on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Racine Case faced off against Kenosha Indian Trail High School and and Kenosha Tremper took on Racine William Horlick on January 28 at Racine William Horlick High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

