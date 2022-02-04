Advertisements

Milwaukee Pius XI put together a victorious gameplan to stop New Berlin Eisenhower 56-46 in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 27, New Berlin Eisenhower faced off against Greenfield Whitnall and Milwaukee Pius XI took on Greendale on January 28 at Greendale High School. Click here for a recap

Milwaukee Pius XI registered a 56-46 advantage at intermission over New Berlin Eisenhower.

Milwaukee Pius XI opened with a 21-17 advantage over New Berlin Eisenhower through the first half.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.