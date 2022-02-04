Advertisements

Impressive was a ready adjective for Wales Kettle Moraine’s 92-21 throttling of Waukesha North in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 27, Wales Kettle Moraine faced off against Brookfield East and Waukesha North took on Waukesha Catholic Memorial on January 28 at Waukesha Catholic Memorial High School. Click here for a recap

