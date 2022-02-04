Advertisements

Salem Westosha Central didn’t tinker around with Burlington. A 58-35 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Wisconsin girls basketball matchup on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, Burlington faced off against Lake Geneva Badger and Salem Westosha Central took on Wilmot on January 27 at Wilmot High School. Click here for a recap

