Advertisements

Fireworks are most common on the Fourth of July, but Grafton broke out its own form of pyrotechnics during its 81-43 explosion on Glendale Nicolet at Grafton High on February 4 in Wisconsin girls high school basketball action.

In recent action on January 21, Grafton faced off against West Bend West and Glendale Nicolet took on Hartford on January 28 at Hartford High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.