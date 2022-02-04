Advertisements

No quarter was granted as Hartford blunted Slinger’s plans 62-48 in Wisconsin girls basketball on February 4.

Hartford’s offense darted to a 62-48 lead over Slinger at the half.

The Owls showed they were ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 35-27 advantage over the Orioles as the first half ended.

In recent action on January 28, Hartford faced off against Glendale Nicolet and Slinger took on West Bend East on January 25 at West Bend East High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.