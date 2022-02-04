Advertisements

West Bend East collected a 53-42 victory over West Bend West in Wisconsin girls basketball action on February 4.

In recent action on January 28, West Bend West faced off against Whitefish Bay and West Bend East took on Mequon Homestead on January 28 at Mequon Homestead High School. For a full recap, click here.

You’re reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, the world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. To see more game results from your favorite team, download the ScoreStream app and join over 10 million users nationwide who share the scores of their favorite teams with one another in real-time. Subscribe to the Racine County Eye, here with this link subscribe. For $2.99/month or $25/year now through Sept. 30, 2021. After that, the price will be $4.99 or $50/year.