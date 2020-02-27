Highlights: 2611 sq. ft. -1st floor

• 1320 sq. ft. – finished walkout basement with large common area

• 5 beds, 4baths

• 9’ lower level ceilings





4850 Cascade Ct. Cascade Ridge Subdivision - Village of Caledonia $674,900

Included Amenities:

• Alliance vinyl windows and patio doors with low-e

• 9’ foundation walls

• Bathroom in the walkout basement

• Two (2) energy-efficient direct vent fireplaces

• Hand stained wood planks in box ceiling in the kitchen

• Stamped carriage two-sided steel insulated overhead garage doors

• 3-panel flat panel painted doors and millwork

• Concord maple cabinets in the kitchen with tall contemporary crown molding at staggered heights and depths

• Kohler plumbing fixtures & faucets

• Tall vanities in all bathrooms

• Ceramic tile showers in master bathroom and guest suite

• Quartz and granite countertops throughout

• Luxury vinyl plank, carpet, ceramic tile, and dura ceramic flooring

• Focus on Energy rated stainless steel dishwasher

• Samsung smart appliance package

• DuPont/Tyvek 10 yr. Weatherization Warranty

• 95% Comfort System with a 10-year parts warranty

For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Hood.

262-632-7373 · 262-770-2672 · kim@newport-builders.com