Highlights:2611 sq. ft. -1st floor
• 1320 sq. ft. – finished walkout basement with large common area
• 5 beds, 4baths
• 9’ lower level ceilings
4850 Cascade Ct. Cascade Ridge Subdivision - Village of Caledonia $674,900
Included Amenities:
• Alliance vinyl windows and patio doors with low-e
• 9’ foundation walls
• Bathroom in the walkout basement
• Two (2) energy-efficient direct vent fireplaces
• Hand stained wood planks in box ceiling in the kitchen
• Stamped carriage two-sided steel insulated overhead garage doors
• 3-panel flat panel painted doors and millwork
• Concord maple cabinets in the kitchen with tall contemporary crown molding at staggered heights and depths
• Kohler plumbing fixtures & faucets
• Tall vanities in all bathrooms
• Ceramic tile showers in master bathroom and guest suite
• Quartz and granite countertops throughout
• Luxury vinyl plank, carpet, ceramic tile, and dura ceramic flooring
• Focus on Energy rated stainless steel dishwasher
• Samsung smart appliance package
• DuPont/Tyvek 10 yr. Weatherization Warranty
• 95% Comfort System with a 10-year parts warranty
For more information or to schedule a showing, please contact Kimberly Hood.
262-632-7373 · 262-770-2672 · kim@newport-builders.com