The 4th Fest of Greater Racine will present the Racine community with a firework show this 4th of July. The event is sponsored and supported by The City of Racine and Festival Foods. The 4th Fest of Greater Racine’s fireworks are known as the Midwest’s largest firework show.

Once the night approaches on Independence Day, head down to North Beach. Find a spot along Lake Michigan and get ready to watch the show. The show can be seen up and down the Lake Michigan shoreline.

It will start after the sun sets and the skies are dark. Typically, the fireworks start around 8:45 p.m., but viewers should note that this can vary based on the weather and the decisions of the fireworks company.

4th Fest Parking

Street parking is available for the fireworks. Street parking is available in the neighborhoods surrounding North Beach. Due to the large festivities, prepare to park and walk a far distance and remember to be courteous to those who live in the neighborhoods.

Celebrations

