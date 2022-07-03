A friendly reminder. . . Move your vehicle off the Racine 4th Fest Parade route after 12 midnight tonight or it will be towed!

4th Fest of Greater Racine official parade route

The parade route covers both sides of Main Street from Goold Street south to 14th Street and on 14th Street west to Howe Street.

Racine’s 4th Fest Parade steps off at 9 a.m. Monday. It’s presented by the nonprofit 4th Fest of Greater Racine. Visit: https://racine4thfest.org/. Racine’s 4th of July parade route

