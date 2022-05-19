The 4th Fest of Greater Racine is urging those interested in being a part of the 86th Annual 4th of July Parade to turn in their applications. The deadline to turn in an application is June 3. The 86th Annual 4th of July Parade will be held on July 4th in Downtown Racine.

Applications, along with proper parade entry payment, must be submitted online at www.racine4thfest.org under the ‘parade’ tab. While applications will be accepted after June 3, there will be a late fee of $150.00 charged. The final deadline for all parade applications is June 10, with no exceptions.

This year’s 4th Fest parade will begin at 9:00 a.m. immediately following the pre-parade, which begins at 8:30 a.m. The parade route is 2.6 miles long and takes approximately 2 hours to complete. “Home of the Brave” is the theme for this year’s parade.

Can’t attend the parade? Watch it live on My24 Milwaukee and simulcast on the internet. Visit the website at www.racine4thfest.org for all the parade and fireworks details.

4th Fest of Greater Racine

4th Fest of Greater Racine, Inc. is a private, nonprofit organization that brings the Racine community the annual parade and fireworks. These festivities are funded through the generosity of individual and corporate donations or sponsorships. Donations are accepted all year.

Celebrations in Racine

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a great celebrations section to keep you updated on community-wide events and other festivities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.