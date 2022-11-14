RACINE — The Downtown Racine Corporation will be hosting its 4th Annual Ladies Night Out this Saturday, Nov. 19, from 12 – 8 p.m. in Downtown Racine. All queens are welcome, so bring your gal pals for a night of pampering, first-class treatment, specials, and one-night-only deals at over 30 downtown businesses.

For every purchase made during Ladies Night Out at the participating retail shops, those attending will get to pick a card out of a deck and get entered to win one of 10 prize packs totaling more than $2,000 in prizes.

The first 100 ladies will get a goodie bag too. Each bag is different, but each will contain items over $30 in value. Bags can be picked up at Marci’s on Main beginning at noon on Nov. 19.

Rally up your girls for a spectacular night because many shops participating in Ladies Night Out are hosting in-store specials including free massages, nail art, makeup tutorials, free samples, and more.

“We are excited to bring back this fun event for the ladies, especially during the holiday season. We encourage you to explore downtown and have some much-needed fun with your gal pals all while supporting these small businesses that need your support now, more than ever.” Kelly Kruse, Executive Director, Downtown Racine Corporation



Ladies Night Out participating locations:

2 Swift Suits – $15 off any suit in the store

Amos Los Tacos – First drink 1/2 price

Art Metals Studio – 25% off all diamond jewelry

BePlush – Free 10 min chair massages, free makeup tutorials throughout the day

Blue Rock – First drink 1/2 price

Butcher and Barrel – First drink 1/2 price

Cosmic Corner – Free lanyard and cup w/ purchase

Dewey’s – First drink 1/2 price

Dimple’s Imports – Free gift w/ $100+ purchase

Evelyn’s – First drink 1/2 price

Foxhole Lounge – Special Ladies Menu

Goddess Nail – $25 Express Manicures (gel polish included) $30 Express Pedicures (gel polish included) $35 Dip Manicures

Gold Diamond and Design – Free nail art, complimentary apps and drinks

Hot Shop Glass – Buy a stemless wine glass or beer mug and stop in at Uncorkt or Littleport Brewing to enjoy a free glass of wine or beer to fill it. Plus: drop in glass fusing from 6-7:30 p.m. Learn to make artsy glass earrings for just $20 all-inclusive

Inmoxicated – First drink 1/2 price, $5 martinis

Ivanhoe – Pomegranate lemon drop martini $5

Joey’s Yardarm – Every lady gets to spin the wheel and win a prize

Littleport Brewing – Buy a hand-blown beer mug at Hot Shop glass and get it filled for free Lornacopia – Free pair of earring w/ $35+ purchase (1 per customer)

Marci’s on Main – Bag pickup plus, spin the wheel

Northern Lights – Free gift with $20+ purchase & entry to win $50 gift card

Pepi’s Pub and Grill – Bag pickup, plus spin the wheel for a discount

Phoenix – Tarot readings and Reiki noon-4 p.m. for $20, free meditation 4 p.m.-5 p.m.

Picture Me Selfie Studio – $10 admission, music, refreshments $5 wine glass painting, free gift giveaways

Plumb Gold – Stud Sale; 10% off all stud earrings or pick a loose pair of gemstones and they will mount them into studs free of charge (excluding diamond studs)

Plumb Silver – 10% off all in-stock sterling designs, 15% off all crystals and geodes

Plush – Free makeup tutorials throughout the day

Reefpoint Brewhouse – First drink 1/2 price

Sheabroje’s – Free 2-oz. Body Butter with any purchase (inside BePlush)

Tangles – Free gift bags to the first 50 ladies, $5 Tinsel extensions and curl styles

Uncorkt – Buy a beautiful handblown stemless wine glass at Hot Shop Glass and stop in to enjoy a free glass of wine to fill it

Vapemeisters – D8 Shot Specials and spin the wheel for prizes and discounts

Ladies’ Night Out in Downtown Racine – Credit: Downtown Racine Corporation

Downtown Racine Corporation

The Downtown Racine Corporation is a non-profit whose mission is to foster economic, social, and cultural diversity by stimulating business development, programming events, and marketing downtown to the community, developers, and tourists. The goal of the event is to ultimately grow foot traffic on the sidewalks of Downtown Racine and get people in the doors of our awesome local businesses.

