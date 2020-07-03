We need your help.
The 4th of July is this weekend and there are a lot of ways you can celebrate. This holiday is known for extravagant parades, family parties, and fireworks. Some events may be canceled due to COVID19, but still the community has come together to put on some fun activities, for you to enjoy. Check out what’s happening in Racine County this 4th of July weekend.
Fun Things To Do on July 3rd:
- Franksville Craft Beer Garden
- 4th of July Weekend Celebration- Live Music, Food Trucks, Beer
- 1 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- Boys & Toys
- Live Music at The Nash and Indian Motorcycle of Racine
- Starts from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Sunset Paddle at River Bend Nature Center
- 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and return by 9:00 p.m.
- $30 per boat rental (non-members), $25 boat rental (members)
- Dragon Pit BBQ Pop-up Event
- 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Food Vendor at The Branch at 1501
- Pre 4th Food Bash
- 4th Fest of Greater Racine House Decorating Contest Awards
- Judging and awards given to best decorated houses
- Sour Power July First Friday
- 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Pepi’s Pub and Grill
- Lights Out 2020
- 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.
- Stone Throw
- 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Live Music at 5th Street Yacht Club
- Sweet-T Trio at Reefpoint Brew House
- Live Music
- 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
Fun Things to do on July 4th:
- 4th Fest of Greater Racine Traveling Parade
- Listen for the calliope
- No specific parade route designated
- 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
- Union Grove 4th of July Parade
- Starts at 9:15 a.m.
- Browns Lake Venetian Fest
- 9 a.m. kayak, canoe, and paddle board excursion
- 5:30 p.m. boat parade
- Fireworks at sunset
- Tichigan Lake Fireworks
- Fireworks start at dusk
- Waterford 4th of July Parade
- Kids parade: 10:30 a.m.
- Main event: 11 a.m.
- 4th of July Celebration/ The Waterford Brewing Group Soft Opening
- After the parade to 7 p.m.
- Located at the old fire station at 122 N 2nd Street in Waterford
- Food, drinks, entertainment
- Franksville Craft Beer Garden
- Live Music with Gary Wortham
- 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
- July 4th Jam
- 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Live music with Yard Dogs starting at 2:30 p.m.
- 4th of July Party on the Patio
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Live music with DJ Lefty
- Judson Brown Duo at The Racine Yacht Club
- 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- 4th of July at Reefpoint Brewhouse with the Grimm Brothers
- 7:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
- Live music with Grimm Brothers