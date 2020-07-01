The 4th of July festivities will look different this year due to COVID19. The Racine County community gets creative this year with festivities. Check out what’s happening below.

1. 4th Fest of Greater Racine

A famous tradition – the 4th Fest of Greater Racine – is one the largest parade in the midwest. Volunteers came together to make sure that Racianian’s got their taste of the festivity. Typically about 100,000 spectators every year gather downtown, but this year the parade is coming to you. The event will take place in the morning on July 4th, 2020.

Listen carefully for the calliope, and then you will know that the parade is in a neighborhood near you. There are no fireworks taking place in Racine this year.

Listen to the church bells across the city ring in jubilation, the morning of the 4th. Also, you can watch 2019’s parade event on MY24 starting at 10 a.m.

Racine Kilties gather in 1986 for a reunion at the 4th of July parade. Miss Racine 2009 Sha-Nita Rhea, poses with a parade goer. Marine Corps League in the Racine parade. Parade balloon makes it way through the parade route. Ashely Monti, Miss Racine 2019 waves to the crowd. Marilyn Mrkvicka, former Washington Park High School Varsity Pom Pon coach rides her bike through the parade. Addison Betker poses for a photo waiting for the parade to start. Natalie and Joseph watch a Case tractor go by in the 4th of July Parade. Racine Coalition for Justice and Peace walks down Main Street on the 4th of July.

2. 49th Annual Tichigan Fireworks

Located off the corner of Waterford, is a town looking to party on the 4th. On the evening of July 4th, 2020 fireworks will take place in Tichigan. The 49th Annual Tichigan Fireworks are hosted by non-profit, Tichigan Lake Fireworks Committee. If you have a boat, you’ll have the best seat in the house. Boats start assembling on the lake around 7 p.m. Fireworks will then take place at dusk over the lake. Come for a day on the lake, and stay for the show!

Fireworks displayed over Lake Tichigan

Boats waiting for the firework show to begin at Lake Tichigan

3. Browns Lake Venetian Fest

Taking place at Browns Lake at Fischer Park, 30327 Durand Ave is a kayak/canoe/paddle board excursion. The Browns Lake Venetian Fest will be held all day on Saturday July 4th, 2020. If you have your equipment, join in the middle of the lake between the peninsula and Hall’s point. Feel free to tag along for the entire excursion or just a segment. For questions, call Mark at (414) 406-7801.

This year at Browns Lake Venetian Fest, take your boat out on the water and decorate it for the 2020 boat parade. You can register your boat to be included in the parade by clicking here. Check-in will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Aquaducks pier. There is no theme to the parade, but the top three decorated boats will be awarded a cash prize. Fireworks are to take place at sunset.

Kayakers paddle at Brown’s Lake

2 kayakers enjoy a day at Brown’s Lake

4. The Waterford 4th of July Parade

“United We Stand” is the theme for the Waterford Fourth of July Parade which is set to take place on July 4th, 2020. This year the parade will also honor healthcare professionals and frontline heroes. This event is unique because it will also honor the Waterford community’s 2020 graduates.

The children’s parade starts at Milwaukee and Main streets at 10:30 a.m. At 9:30 a.m., register on-site. Children are welcome to participate by decorating their bikes, wagons, and scooters. Winners of the best decorated will receive ice cream and coupons to Uncle Harry’s Frozen Custard.

The main parade starts at 11 a.m. Check-in from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. at Fifth and Aber streets. Food and beverages will be available at the corner of Milwaukee and Main streets beginning at 9:30 a.m. The route will start at the intersection of Seventh and Main streets.

To help pay for the parade expenses and to give back to the local food banks, The Waterford Lions Club will again sponsor the Great Duck Raffle. Lion’s members will sell duckpins along the route, then announce at 1:30 p.m. at the Lions Food Stand.

5. Union Grove 4th of July

Floats and parade walkers will deck out in red, white, and blue for the Union Grove 4th of July parade. The theme is “American Heros” and is to take place at 9:15 a.m. sharp on July 4th, 2020. The kiddie parade has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID19.

Parade-goers should dress patriotic and should arrive early to pick seating. The parade route runs from the Racine Co. Fairgrounds parking lot East on Hwy 11 to North on Hwy 45. The parade will contain a mix of live music, live animals, floats, and community groups. If you are participating in the parade, to check-in, please be at the Racine Co. Fairgrounds parking lot starting at 7 am. Enter via HWY 45 to get to the fair grounds for check-in.

For the safety of the community and yourself, if you are experiencing symptoms of illness, please refrain from attending the activities. This festivity is special because it will celebrate 100 years of the American Legion Bixby- Hansen Post 171. If you cannot attend the event in person, there will be a live video taking place on the Union Grove 4th of July Parade page.

One-time $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $5 $10 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $60 $120 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!