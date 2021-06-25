Racine County knows how to party on the 4th of July. Whether you’re looking to attend a parade or catch a firework show, this county has you covered. COVID-19 put a damper on the festivities last year, but now the fun is back on for another year.

So, where and when are the 4th of July festivities happening?

4th Fest of Greater Racine

Racine’s 4th of July parade route

Town of Raymond

July 3 Activities: Festival Grounds located behind Raymond School, 2659 S. 76th St., Franksville 6th Annual Car/Truck/Bike/Tractor show starts at 1 p.m. Food, drinks, music “Totally Neon” plays from 8 p.m. until midnight

July 4th Activities: 10 a.m. until 11 a.m: pie contest Click here for pie contest details 11:30 a.m.: street closures Click here for parking and routes 1 p.m.: Raising of Colors Speakers will be set up along 76th St. 1:10 p.m.: Children’s parade Get involved by clicking here 1:45 p.m.- Main parade More details can be found here Following the main parade, there will be: Cow pie bingo Children’s tractor pulls Food vendors, drinks Elvis appearance Auctions 7 p.m. until 11 p.m.: music entertainment 9:30: Fireworks Beer service is paused during the show



Union Grove

American Legion Post 171 4th of July community celebration: Sunday, July 4 from11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 1027 New St., Union Grove Food, games, raffles, fun, fellowship All ages are welcome

Kiddie Parade: All kids are welcome to decorate their bikes, buggies, trikes, or wagons and be in the Union Grove Kiddie Parade preceding the Union Grove 4th of July Parade. Children participating in the Kiddie Parade can arrive at 8 a.m. to receive decorating kits 8:45 a.m on Monday, July 5. At 9 a.m the police will escort with the help of volunteers will lead the Kiddie Parade to Village Square. This parade starts at Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St, Union Grove.

Union Grove Main Parade: Monday, July 5 starting after the Kiddie Parade at about 9 a.m. The Parade will begin at the Racine County Fair Grounds then head East on HWY 11, turn North on HWY 45 ending at 7th Ave. The event will be LIVE on Facebook here.



Sturtevant

Fireworks: July 3 at Fireman’s Park, 9630 Charles Street, Sturtevant, at 9:30 p.m.

Boy Scouts Parking Fundraiser: $5.00 per car to park in Fireman’s Park

Burlington

Browns Lake Venetian Fest 2021 : Proceeds will help support the Fireworks show and the Brown’s Lake Aquaducks.

: Proceeds will help support the Fireworks show and the Brown’s Lake Aquaducks. Free Event/No carry-ins 9 a.m. Paddle Excursion Coffee served by The Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine 2 p.m. until 3:30 p.m. – Live Music from the Coffee House at Chestnut & Pine 4:00 p.m. until Boat Parade (3:30 p.m. check-in for participants) 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m.- Aquaducks Ski Show 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. – Almighty Vinyl (live music) in Fischer Park 9:30 p.m. Fireworks Food and beer tent in Fischer Park featuring beer from local breweries including The Runaway and Low Daily.



City of Burlington July 4th Fireworks

Burlington Festival Grounds 681 Maryland Ave., Burlington.

July 4 from 9 p.m. until 10 p.m.

Waterford

Lions Club of Waterford Independence Day Parade and World Famous Duck Raffle and Race: July 4

Children’s parade: 10:30 a.m. Located at the corner of Milwaukee St. and Main St. proceeding north to Trail Side Graded School

10:30 a.m. Main parade : 11 a.m. Located at Seventh and Main streets. The parade will proceeds west on Main St. to Milwaukee St. then north to Trail Side Graded School.

: 11 a.m. Food for sale at In Home Floor & Window Fashions parking lot.

Raffle tickets will be sold along the parade route; proceeds help pay for the parade.

Tichigan Lake Fireworks

50th Annual Tichigan Fireworks Display – Saturday, July 3

– Saturday, July 3 28806 Irma Ct., Waterford

begins at dusk

