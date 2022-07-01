The streets of Union Grove will be beaming with red, white, and blue on Independence Day. The 2022 Union Grove 4th of July Parade will kick off at the Racine County Fair Grounds, 19805 Durand Ave. This year’s event is sponsored and supported by the Greater Union Grove Chamber of Commerce and American Legion Bixby-Hanson post 171.

This year’s theme is “National Treasure,” to reflect on America’s national treasures. This community-wide celebration will also reflect and show appreciation to current military members and Veterans.

4th of July parade information

The 4th of July celebration will first start with a kiddie parade at 9 a.m. that will start at the Graham Public Library, 1215 Main St., in Union Grove. Those participating should assemble at 8:45 a.m. at the library. All kids are invited to decorate their bikes, buggies, trikes, or wagons and be involved. At 9 a.m. a police escort and volunteers will lead the Kiddie Parade to Village Square. There is no registration required for children to participate.

The parade will begin at 9:15 a.m. at the Racine County Fair Grounds. It will then head East on Highway 11, turn north on Highway 45, and end at 7th Avenue.

Celebrations

