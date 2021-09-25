The air is finally crisp. The leaves are starting to turn. Apples are ready for picking. Fall is in full swing in Southeastern Wisconsin. However, this season wouldn’t be complete without a trip to a local apple orchard. In Racine County, there are five different apple orchards to visit.

Apple Holler, 5006 South Sylvania Avenue in Sturtevant, is open every day from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Autumn Crisp, Fuji, Blondee, Snow Sweet, Gala, McIntosh, Golden Supreme and Sansa Apples are now available at the orchard.

Click here for more information about apple picking at Apple Holler.

Apples are available for purchase at Brightonwoods Orchard, 1072 288th Avenue in Burlington. They offer over 150 apple varieties, seeded and seedless grapes, quince and pears. They are not a pick-your-own apple farm but do allow visitors to roam the orchards and trails. They are open daily from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. until Sunday, November 19.

Apple picking in Racine County Credit: Emma Widmar

Visit their Facebook page here for updates on which apples are available.

3. Ela Orchard

Ela Orchard, 31308 Washington Avenue in Rochester, offers over 30 different apples and several types of pears. They are open daily from noon until 6 p.m. Visit here for a list of their apples.

If you can’t make it to the orchard, but would still like locally grown apples, check out different markets Ela Orchard is at by clicking here.

4. Jacobson Orchard

Jacobson Orchard, located at 25911 Malchine Rd in Waterford, offers various activities, including apple picking. They are open Thursday through Sunday from 9:30 until 5 p.m. and offer apple picking on the weekends. Apple picking hours are from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They have a self-serve stand open Monday thru Wednesday with apples only.

View this season’s selection here. For more information, visit their website here.

Pick-your-own apples at The Orchard Store @ Old Homestead, 7814 Raynor Ave in Franksville. They offer a variety of new age and heirloom apples and are open now through October 31.

Due to the weather, the picking season has decreased. Visit here for a schedule. The orchard is open on Fridays from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Guest can pick their apples on Saturdays and Sundays.

Additional Fall Fun

Looking for things to do this fall? Check out these articles about what you can do around Racine County.

Local News

Like this story? Subscribe to the Racine County Eye. Have questions? Direct them to ewidmar@racinecountyeye.com to speak with Emma Widmar.

Rating: 5 out of 5.

One-time $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Monthly $10 $20 $50 Other Donation amount $ Annually $120 $240 $600 Other Donation amount $ Your contribution is appreciated. Donate now!

Blue Dove Aveda Salon & Day Spa 2030 Lathrop Ave.Racine, WI 53405 SECRET DEAL: $10 off a massage or hair service for new guests when mentioning promo code: RCE. “Every Guest Deserves The Best” is our motto at Blue Dove Salon & Day Spa, an Aveda Concept salon. We offer Aveda hair services, massage, facials, waxing, lash lifts & much more! The Maple Table Breakfast & Brunch Restaurant When it comes to downtown dining look no further. The Maple Table features a full-service bar, breakfast, and lunch. Their intricate menu features many traditional items with a twist on the classic fare. Endless drink options including a full-service coffee bar, mimosa flights and fresh cocktails. Located in the center of […] Foxconn Career Fair Date: September 9, 2021 Time: 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. Location: 12001 Braun Rd., Mt. Pleasant, WI 53177 On the spot interviews for over 100+ open positions including: Manufacturing/Production SMT Operations Engineering Supply Chain Software Developers Maintenance Technicians Competitive Wages and Benefits Include: Medical, Dental, Vision, Life, 401K, Holiday, Vacation LIVE at 1175 22840 Durand Ave.Kansasville, WI 53139Website: http://www.1175events.com/Email: 1175sportsparkeatery@gmail.comPhone: (262) 864-2373 Hours: Mon – Thurs : 11 am to 2 am / Friday & Saturday 10 am to 2:30 am / Sunday 10 am to 2 am 1175 is not your average sports bar! We are also a premier live music venue booking local & national acts. […]