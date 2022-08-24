As we wrap up August, have some fun while celebrating the end of the summer. Racine County is going out with a bang this month. Find upcoming events happening on the Racine County Eye’s calendar.

Upcoming Events

Keep your eyes on the end of August and look forward to attending these 5 upcoming events in Racine County.

1. Unlocking Racine

Learn about the Racine County Eye’s approach to a year-long series about housing in Racine. This is an art show and multi-media storytelling project that needs community partners to make it happen. Catch the details for tonight’s event – happening at 6 p.m. at Social on 6th – on the calendar page.

2. Racine HarborMarket

Back again for another night of local vendors and connections is the Racine HarborMarket. There will also be plenty of good food and live music. Locals and those visiting our city will gather in Downtown Racine on Aug. 25, starting at 4:30 p.m. Read about the festivities, as well as when you can come back for another day at the market, on our website.

3. Music on the Monument

Music on the Monument will feature Lake Effect. Enjoy listening to their sounds from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m on Aug. 26. This band gives locals the chance to listen to some jazz music on Monument Square, 502 Main St., in Downtown Racine. Details about Music on the Monument can be found on our page.

4. The Mane Event

Calling all horse riders in Racine County! The Mane Event is a scavenger hunt horseback trail ride and optional obstacle course. It’s taking place on Aug. 27 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Neubauer Farm. Riders must sign up and pay in advance and have their own horses. Admission is free for spectators and they do not need to sign up in advance. Learn more on the events page.

5. Saturday Sounds

Saturday Sounds will feature Family Affair from 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m on Aug. 27. This band will play R&B music on Monument Square, 502 Main St., in Downtown Racine. Details about Saturday Sounds can be found on the calendar.

Things to do

For more upcoming events and to keep ahead of the game, make sure to subscribe to our newsletters!

Events in Racine County

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your events in Racine County directly onto the Racine County Eye’s website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your events in Racine. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for covering upcoming events in Racine for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with upcoming events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.