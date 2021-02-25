The Lenten season is here. But whether you are Catholic or not, fish fry dinners are a staple in Wisconsin. The COVID-19 pandemic, which began during the middle of Lent in 2020, put a halt to the dining experience. Luckily, for Wisconsinites, the fish fry is still happening this year.

You can support local churches in southeastern Wisconsin by picking up a to-go fish fry. Continue reading to find out where and when to go. Try one or try them all, but make sure to let us know which church fish fry you love most.

ACTS Ministry is hosting lunch and dinner fish fry at St. Patrick’s Church, 1111 Erie Street, inside Cristo Rey Hall. Due to COVID-19, all meals will be served curbside. For more information, call (262)-898-5666.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Dinner is served from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.

Fish Fry Dates: February 26, 2021 March 5, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 26, 2021 April 2, 2021



Drive-thru and pick up a fish fry from St. Stephan Catholic Church, 1441 W. Oakwood Road in Oak Creek. It is best to enter from the east driveway to pick up food at the south entrance. Dinners available until supplies last, so don’t hesitate to stop by.

Choose from a fried/baked cod dinner for $13 or fried shrimp dinner for $15. Dinner is served from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. every Friday during Lent. Included in the dinner is potato pancakes, fries, mac and cheese, coleslaw, marble rye, and dessert.

St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 305 S. First Street, in Waterford, is hosting drive-thru fish fry dinners for Lent. From 4 to 7 p.m. they will be serving food. Choices include beer-battered cod or baked cod, french fries or baked potato, and homemade coleslaw. Dinners cost $12 for adults and $10 for children. Desserts are also available at additional cost.

Volunteers are needed for the event, click here.

March Fish Fry Dates: March 5, 2021 March 12, 2021 March 19, 2021 March 26, 2021



St. Elizabeth’s Catholic Church, 4816 7th Avenue, in Kenosha, is hosting its annual fish fry during Lent. This is a COVID-19 safe event that is operating by drive-thru only. Every Friday during Lent from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., you can get your fish fry fix and support the St. Elizabeth parish.

Adult meals cost $12 and include fish, your choice of potato, coleslaw, rye bread, and dessert. Pre-order by clicking here and save $1 on adult dinners. Children’s meals cost $5.

To volunteer, click here.

St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, in Kenosha, is hosting a fundraiser for their parish. Stop by and drive-thru to get your fish fry—every Friday through March 19, 2021, from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. There will be dinner served to go. Dinners cost $12. These dinners include 3 pieces of cod, tartar sauce, french fries, coleslaw, and cookies. Only cash and checks will be accepted. For questions about the event, please call (262)-694-4695.

