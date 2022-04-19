Follow Us

Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22. This day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement that took place in 1970, according to Earthday.org. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet” and calls on people to take action to protect, preserve and exercise prudence.

Southeastern Wisconsin is taking action this Earth Day to focus on cleaning up the environment, bringing awareness to younger generations, and creating a more sustainable community. Need help getting involved? These 5 events are taking place in Southeastern Wisconsin and welcome the public’s attendance.

1. Celebrate Earth Day at Gateway Technical College

2. Bird Hike at River Bend Nature Center

3. Super Seed Starting Workshop at the Racine Public Library

4. Racine Public Library Earth Day Clean-Up

5. Clean up at the Washington Bowl

Washington Park Earth Day Cleanup

Washington Park Earth Day Cleanup Root-Pike WIN is hosting a Washington Park cleanup with Rehrig Pacific. It will take place at Washington Bowl, 1821 Washington Road, in Kenosha. This trash cleanup cohosted by Root-Pike WIN, and…

