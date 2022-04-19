Each year, Earth Day is observed on April 22. This day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement that took place in 1970, according to Earthday.org. The theme for Earth Day 2022 is “Invest In Our Planet” and calls on people to take action to protect, preserve and exercise prudence.

Southeastern Wisconsin is taking action this Earth Day to focus on cleaning up the environment, bringing awareness to younger generations, and creating a more sustainable community. Need help getting involved? These 5 events are taking place in Southeastern Wisconsin and welcome the public’s attendance.

1. Celebrate Earth Day at Gateway Technical College

Earth Day Celebrate Earth Day resumes at Gateway Technical College on April 23 Gateway Technical College is hosting its 14th annual Celebrate Earth Day event on April 23. The event will be held in person from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the…

2. Bird Hike at River Bend Nature Center

Earth Day Migratory Bird Hike on April 29 at River Bend Nature Center About the Migratory Bird Hike The Hoy Audubon will offer a Friday morning Migratory Bird Hike at River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N. Green Bay Road. Join Rick Fare at 8 a.m. as you hike…

3. Super Seed Starting Workshop at the Racine Public Library

Earth Day Super Seed Starting Workshop, FoodWIse at Racine Public Library Super Seed Starting Workshop, FoodWIse at Racine Public Library Join FoodWIse Extension Racine/Kenosha County and Racine Public Library for a seed starting workshop on Earth…

4. Racine Public Library Earth Day Clean-Up

Earth Day Clean-Up at the Racine Public Library April 23 Racine Public Library Earth Day Clean-Up Celebrate Earth Day by beautifying the Racine Public Library. Clean-up will occur on the public library’s grounds and nearby lakeshore. Join them on April 23, starting at 10 a.m.…

5. Clean up at the Washington Bowl

Earth Day Washington Park Earth Day Cleanup April 22 Washington Park Earth Day Cleanup Root-Pike WIN is hosting a Washington Park cleanup with Rehrig Pacific. It will take place at Washington Bowl, 1821 Washington Road, in Kenosha. This trash cleanup cohosted by Root-Pike WIN, and…

