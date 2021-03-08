Some bunny tells me that you are looking for events and activities to enjoy this Easter season. Spring into fun by attending these family fun celebrations. There’s even something for the pets too. Easter is on April 4, 2021. If you choose to go to an event, you’ll have to let us know if it was eggcellent.

Here are 5 Easter Celebrations in Southeastern Wisconsin:

Head to the Racine Zoo on Saturday, April 3, 2021, for an eggstra fun event. Starting at 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. there are plenty of fun activities to participate in. Due to COVID-19, you must bring your own basket. Proceeds benefit the animals and programs of the Racine Zoo.

Admission costs on April 3, 2021:

Free- Racine Zoo members

Free- Children 2 years and younger

$10-Adults

$9-Senior (62 and older)

$8-Child (15 and younger)

$5 Military (with ID)

This hoppin’ event will feature:

A hunt for Cluck-Cluck doors throughout the Zoo to collect candy

Trunk Hunt (“Easter Style” of Trunk-or-Treat)

Cookie decorating to go

Egg decorating to go

Egg-cellent crafts to go

$5 Photos with the Easter Bunny (Digital photo will be emailed to you)

Grab your furry friends and head to Bentley’s Pet Stuff, 5658 Washington Ave, Suite 2, to celebrate spring. On March 27, 2021, starting at noon until 4 p.m. there will be activities for you and your pet to participate in. Join Bentley’s Pet Stuff for a Pet Safe Egg Hunt, Portraits by Bourelle Photography, and Paw Print Art.

3. Easter Egg Hunt- Tichigan Lake Lions Club

The Tichigan Lake Lions Club is hosting a community Easter egg hunt. The event will take place at Waterford Town Park on Saturday, March 27th, 2021. The Easter Bunny, Mr. Frog, and the Tichigan Lake Lion will be joining the festivities. They are available for photos starting at 9:30 a.m. and the hunt will start at 10 a.m. and there is no specific end time.

There will be more than 2,500 plastic eggs filled with candy. Participants will all receive a gift, while supplies last, from the Tichigan Lakes Lion Club. The one-child from each age group who finds the egg containing the lucky dice wins a special prize. There will be two separate fields set up. Children of these ages will be split into three different groups: Ages 0-3, Ages 4-6, and Ages 7-10.

For more information, click here.

4. Egg Day at the Milwaukee County Zoo

The Milwaukee County Zoo is hosting its annual Egg Day event on Saturday, April 3, 2021. The Zoo is open for Egg Day from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Easter Bunny will be visiting the zoo and looks forward to waving to you from a distance. Guests can grab a pair of bunny ears to fit the occasion. Additionally, there will be a scavenger hunt for guests to participate in.

Ride the North Shore Bank Safari Train to count the Easter eggs along the train’s route (weather permitting). There will be multiple photo opportunities including Selfie Stations located throughout the Zoo. If you take any photos, share them on social media using the hashtag #MKEZoo and tag the Milwaukee County Zoo.

On April 3, 2021, visit the Great Lakes Farmers Market at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave. This event is fun for the entire family. The Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance. He will also be giving away special-filled Easter eggs. Bring your camera so you are able to catch these special moments.

The cost of this event is $5 plus tax. This will include planting a pansy basket. Pre-register in stores or online by clicking here.

