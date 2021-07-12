Updating your house doesn’t require a lot of time or money. With a few simple tasks, you can transform any room in your house. Check out these easy DIY weekend projects for your home.

Shelving

You can use shelves to organize your home for easy storage, but you can also use them for interior design. Some ideas for shelving in your house include:

A picture ledge in your living room to display family photos.

Small shelves by your coffeemaker to store mugs and beans for a coffee station.

Shelving in a pantry, garage, or even your foyer for total home organization.

Front Door

Set a great first impression by upgrading your front door. Choose a bright, bold color to up your curb appeal and make your home pop. For a modern take, lime or teal can help your home feel updated. If you’re looking for something more vibrant, red works well with brick, stucco, and vinyl homes.

Hand-Painted Wallpaper

Forgo expensive wallpaper and create your own. Using a level and a template you can make from scraps of wood, trace a geometric paper onto a wall. Paint over the traced lines with a bold color or even metallic paint to create an innovative design that will become the statement piece of any room in your home.

Furniture Placement

Rearranging furniture in a room can be an easy way to revamp a space quickly. You can incorporate feng shui elements to increase the flow and positive energy in a room.

Homeowners can sometimes choose the wrong area rug for a space. When you’re rearranging furniture, consider whether your rug is the right size and material for the living area.

Fireplace

Take a Saturday to resurface your fireplace for a modern makeover. Spread a thin layer of mortar over the existing brick, and lay down more tile. If this seems too labor-intensive, a less extreme fireplace makeover can be a deep clean. Scrub smoke stains from the brick to revitalize it; for tougher stains that refuse to come out, a concrete dye can obliterate them.

There are countless ways to spruce up your house with these easy DIY weekend projects for your home!