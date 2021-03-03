The sun is starting to peak out and springtime is almost here. We’ve all spent our fair share of time separated from participating in community events in Racine county. Further, these events follow safety precautions and prioritize protecting attendees from contracting COVID-19. As winter tucks itself away and Wisconsin begins to brighten up, more events are happening nearby.

Check out these five events happening in Racine County this March.

1. Spring Wine Trail

2 Fancie Gals are hosting an event called Spring Wine Trail in Burlington, Wisconsin on March 13 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. to benefit the non-profit organization, Music Matters. This local organization has put over $100,000 back into music programs here in Burlington, including their free instrument loan and grant programs.

Tickets to this event cost $40 plus a $5 processing fee. Each participant receives 30 wine tastings at 20 locations all within walking distance. There will also be live music at 2 Fancie Gals, 225 E Jefferson St. Burlington, WI. Each of the locations will be serving food. Further, most of the destinations offer shopping. Also, complimentary bottles of wine will be distributed to participants at the end of the trail.

Food will be served in a safe manner. Social distancing is also encouraged. Further, the small groups of participants will be given timetables to reduce large groups at one location. To purchase tickets, contact 262-758-6210 or email fancie243@gmail.com

2. Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe

The Racine Zoo is hosting Winter Picnic in a Snow globe until March 27, 2021. This event in Racine county allows you to relax outdoors but remain cozy in one of the heated snow globes. This is a private experience that is offered in 90-minute time slots. Masks are required but may be removed while eating and drinking.

On Fridays, they open at 3 p.m. and close at 7:30 p.m., but on Saturdays and Sundays, they are open starting at 11 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. There are multiple packages offered that can be found on the Racine Zoo website here.

3. Racine Art Museum Peep Show

The RAM 12th Annual International PEEPS Art Competition is kicking off from March 27 until April 10, 2021. This is a family fun exhibit that showcases the work of the community. The show is held at RAM in Downtown Racine.

Community members are encouraged to not only attend the event but submit artwork to it. Click here to read about requirements and guidelines.

4. 2nd Annual Make Your Mark Community Collaboration

The Branch at 1501 is hosting their 2nd annual fundraiser that is benefitting Art for Uptown, an initiative to highlight and promote art in Uptown Racine. You can be a part of the movement by ordering tickets for $20. This year, lantern kits will be available for pick up. Also, the kits include the lantern, supplies to paint, free entry to the lighting celebration, and one free raffle ticket for giveaways.

This is a take home activity that is fun for all ages. Purchase tickets by clicking here.

5. The Fourcast at Racine Brewing Company

Join Racine Brewing Company on March 20, 2021, at 5 p.m. for live music. The Fourcast will be playing in the taproom. This is also a free event open to the public.

The Fourcast plays acoustic classic rock covers from the ’60s, ’70s, and ’80s through today. You can expect to hear songs from America, The Beatles, Bob Dylan, Neil Young, Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, Bee Gees, and more.

For event details, click here.

