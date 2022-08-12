Start looking ahead to the fun things that are happening in September. In Southeastern Wisconsin, there are events for all walks of life. Whether you are looking to have a night with the boys, volunteer, or attend a party, there is something for everyone.

Check out these five upcoming events that are happening this September. The Racine County Eye will be bringing you more information on these events in the days to come, including more on how you can get involved, as well as bringing you more events you’ll want to mark your calendars for!

1. Bunks Across America/BedFest

Give back this September by volunteering to build beds for kids who don’t have beds. The Racine/Kenosha Chapter of Sleep in Heavenly Peace will hold their 3rd annual Bunks Across America build and 2nd Annual BedFest on September 10, 2022, at Bane-Nelsen, Inc., 4019 43rd St., Kenosha.

Get involved and sign up online.

2. Bark in the Park and 5K Walk/Run to Benefit Billy’s Posse, Inc.

Calling on all furry friends, families and good boys and girls to attend the First Racine Pet Fest. The Bark in the Park event will take place and feature adoptable pets, K9 demonstrations by trainers and agencies, local artisan vendors, music, food trucks, beer, children’s activities, and more. On the events page, you can read about the additional activities and events taking place on Sept. 10.

3. Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show

Cruise on through the Brewtown Cruisers Mercury Car Club Show on Sept. 10. The 41st annual car show is held at the Caledonia Historical Village, 7330 5 Mile Road, just east of Highway 38. The event is packed full of fun activities. Read more details about the show online.

4. Monster Truck Wars

America’s Wildest Monster Truck Show is coming to the Racine County Fairgrounds, 19805 Durand Ave. on Sept. 17, 2022. Purchase tickets off our website to this monster truck and thrill show.

5. Oktoberfest at Historic Simmons Field

Oktoberfest is happening at Historic Simmons Field, 7817 Sheridan Road on Sept. 24. The event is brought to you by The Kenosha Kingfish, The Kenosha News, and Wisconn Valley Media Group. Read more about what’s happening on our events page. See you there! Prost!

