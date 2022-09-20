Looking for something to do this week in Southeastern Wisconsin? There’s something fun for everyone to do. September may be coming to an end, but the activities aren’t stopping.

The Racine County Eye’s calendar page offers a variety of events and activities. Visit the calendar for details about what’s happening locally.

Otherwise, check out these five events to wrap up the end of September.

September goes out with a bang

1. VFW Octoberfest to Benefit Veterans

The 1st annual Octoberfest to benefit veterans is happening at the Kenosha VFW Junker-Ball Post 1865, 6618 39th Ave. in Kenosha, on Sept 24. The event has free admission, vendor items and raffles happening.

Thermal underwear will be collected for veterans who are homeless or at-risk of homelessness. Learn about the event on our website or by visiting the VFW Post 1865 website.

2. St. Charles 63rd Annual Fall Festival

The St. Charles 63rd Annual Fall Festival and Turkey Dinner is happening at 440 Kendall St., in Burlington on Sept. 24 and 25. The fun includes music, food, raffles, beer, drinks, turkey dinners, crafts, bake sales, and music.

Want to know more about the fall festival? View the calendar for in-depth details.

3. Wolf Lake Trail Run & Walk

Walk or run at Richard Bong State Natural Area during the Wolf Lake Trail Run 5K Walk/Run or 1 Mile walk/run. Eventgoers will blaze through scenic trails.

100% of the proceeds go back into the park making it a better place for people of all ages, abilities, and sensitivities who visit the park. Visit the online calendar for information on how to join.

4. Balance & Bloom: Yoga In The Flower Field

Center yourself in the middle of a flower field to close out September. The For the Love of Flowers Farm in conjunction with Santosha Yoga is hosting an event to reset and refresh. The business owners combine a yoga session with a pick-your-own-flower experience.

Register to reserve your spot to attend the event. Visit our website to be directed on how to do so.

5. Racine HarborMarket

The 2nd Racine HarborMarket will be Sept 29. From 4:30 p.m. until 7 p.m at Downtown Racine’s Monument Square, you can enjoy this European-style market. The market offers vendors selling the freshest of local produce, meats, cheeses, baked goods, artisan creations, and prepared foods.

Check out the happenings on our calendar.

Events

Do you have an event to share? Now you can input your event on the Racine County Eye website for free with a few clicks. Head over to our Events page and click “Create an Event” in the purple box at the top. It’s easy to use and will help you spread the word in our communities. We also offer exclusive advertising opportunities to showcase your event. Email Elaine De La Cruz at elaine@racinecountyeye.com for more information on how to promote your event or business.

The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, is your source for event coverage for our diverse communities. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with events, celebrations and important local news.

Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.