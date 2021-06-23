RACINE COUNTY- Purchasing goods from farmer’s markets is an opportunity to support local businesses, farmers, and creators. Vendors offer fresh produce, vegetables, fruits, jams, art, homemade goods, jewelry, and even soaps. Items found at farmer’s markets are often one of a kind.
Spend time with family and friends this summer by visiting the different farmer’s markets in Racine County. Can you check every location off the list?
1. Burlington Farmers Market
Address: Corner of Washington and Pine Street in Burlington
Wehmhoff Square – Downtown Burlington
Dates: Thursdays through October 21, 2021
Hours: 3 p.m. – 7 p.m.
Payments accepted: EBT, Farmers Market WIC Voucher, Senior’s Farmer Market Voucher, Cash, Cards
What’s offered? Produce, meats, bread, cheeses, honey, prepared food, etc.
More information: ADA accessible, special events and music in the gazebo
2. Great Lakes Farmers Market at Milaeger’s
Address: Milaeger’s Expo Greenhouse- 4838 Douglas Avenue in Racine
Dates: Sundays through January 9, 2022
Hours: 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
Payments accepted: Cash, Credit and Debit Cards
What’s offered? Click here for vendor list.
More information: Visit their website here.
3. Farmers Market @ 2210
Address: 2210 Rapids Dr. (Indoor)
Dates: Saturdays and Sundays
Hours: 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Payments accepted: Various payment methods depending on the vendor.
What’s offered?
- Art by Anderson- water and agate inspired acrylic and resin art
- By Blythe- Lake Michigan beach glass jewelry and artwork
- Two Creek Farms– Farm Fresh Food
- Fox & Whale- Handmade Clothing and Products
- Carriage House @ 2210- full-service bar
- Erth on Wheels-CBD products
- Yogi’s Pud’n– Dessert Shop
and more!
More information: Racine County Eye Business Spotlight, year round indoor market
4. Caledonia Outdoor Market
Address: St. Monica’s Senior Living– 3920 North Green Bay Rd, (located adjacent to the St. Monica’s parking lot)
Operating hours: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.
Dates: Thursdays through October 28, 2021
Hours: 2 p.m. til 6 p.m.
Payments accepted: Various payment methods depending on the vendor.
What’s offered? A European Style Open-Air Market, farm-raised fruits and vegetables, homemade goods, artisan products, products made/grown by local community members
More information: Follow the Caledonia Outdoor Market Facebook page here.
5. Main Street Farmer’s Market
Address: Creative Spaces Studio, 318 E. Main St. and Main Street Mercantile, 316 E. Main St. inside the garage, parking lot, and green space behind
Operating hours: 9 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Dates: Saturdays through October 9, 2021
Payments accepted: Cash, Credit, Debit
What’s offered? Local art, flowers, food
More information: Rain or shine, vendors wanted
