There are so many restaurants, and bars in Racine with great food, drinks, and people. If you live in Racine, you know that every time you go out to eat, you’ll bump into someone you know. At the restaurants around here, you are probably on a first-name basis with the waitress or waiter at these local spots. Time has come, due to the COVID-19, where restaurants and bars are being severely affected by the safety measures in place to help stop the spread of this virus. COVID -19 has caused the state of Wisconsin and the city of Racine to change the way they operate. During the time of this pandemic, there are countless restaurants that need your support. These restaurants and bars are strictly open for pick up and drive-thru only. Let’s rally together to support Racine’s restaurants and bars, check out these locations below.

1. Butcher & Barrel Gastropub

300 6th St. Racine, WI hello@butcherbarrel.pub Carry Out: 5 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Butcher and Barrel is serving dinner via take out orders. Their menu ranges from charcuterie boards to smoked baby back ribs. Instead of heading out to the grocery store and waiting in long lines, head on over to Butcher and Barrel. Also, they are offering bottled beer and wine bottles to go. Head home to eat your dinner and sip on some wine! Below is an image of their full dinner menu.

2. Kabab and Grill

1327 Washington Ave Racine, WI 262-484-9592 Carry Out and Delivery: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Diversity is something that Racine prides itself upon. We’ve got diverse food options available for you. You don’t have to travel far to get a taste of Pakistan or India because in Uptown Racine, Kabab and Grill is offering carry out and is taking orders for delivery. This family owned and operated restaurant is in need of your support. Chicken Curry and Chicken Rice sounds like a great meal to enjoy with the ones you love in the comfort of your own home. If you don’t feel like going out, they will bring it straight to your doorstep! Call ahead to place an order or order via UberEats, Grubhub, and DoorDash! They look forward to seeing you & serving you with the best Pakistani/Indian cuisine in town.

3. 1175 Sports Park and Eatery

22840 Durand Ave. 262-864-2373 Carry Out and Delivery: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Do you live West of the I? If so, you are in luck because 1175 Sports Park and Eatery is open for business. The kitchen will be open daily for carryout and delivery of their full menu. The MLB might not be playing due to the virus, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy good ole sports pub food. Signature burgers and ballpark favorites sound like the perfect way to dine during the quarantine. Call ahead to place your order, and then pick up or request delivery.



4. Amos Los Tacos

230 Main St. Racine, WI 262-747-8226 Carry Out and Delivery: Tuesday- Sunday 11:30 a.m. -9 p.m.

Every day can be “Taco Tuesday” when you are practicing social distancing and self-quarantining because you just might forget what day it is. Amos Los Taco is the newest restaurant in Downtown Racine. Have a fiesta at home by ordering out Amos Los Tacos. Spare yourself the mess, doing dishes, and support a new local eatery by choosing to take out with them. They offer traditional tacos, but also you can spice things up with soups like vegan tortilla. Whether you’re adventurous or want to keep it basic, Amos Los Tacos is the place for you.

5. Olde Madrid

418 6th St. Racine, WI 262-619-0940 Carry Out and Delivery: Tuesday-Friday 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. / 4:30 - 8 p.m. and Saturday 4:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

How long can one possibly go without their fix of Olde Madrid? If you ask me, those who are from Racine would say never! Lucky for us, Olde Madrid is open for take-out, curbside pick up, and delivery. Thanks to Olde Madrid, there will also be no delivery charge if you choose that method. To place an order, contact them through Facebook messenger or give them a call. We know that Olde Madrid is one of a kind restaurant, so thanks to them we don’t have to miss out on this Spanish cuisine. View their menu online on their website or Facebook page.