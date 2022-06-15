Follow Us

For experienced golfers and those just starting out, Racine County’s golf courses can accommodate anyone looking to play. In Racine County, play a round of 9 or 18 holes in the city or near the countryside. No matter your preference, there are five public golf courses worth playing on this summer.

Public golf courses in Racine County

Public golf courses in Racine County

