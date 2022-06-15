For experienced golfers and those just starting out, Racine County’s golf courses can accommodate anyone looking to play. In Racine County, play a round of 9 or 18 holes in the city or near the countryside. No matter your preference, there are five public golf courses worth playing on this summer.
Public golf courses in Racine County
|Golf Course
|Address
|Washington Park Golf Course
|2801 12th St.
Racine, WI 53403
|Johnson Park Golf Course
|6200 Northwestern Ave.
Racine, WI 53406
|Shoop Park Golf Course
|4510 Lighthouse Drive
Racine, WI 53402
|Browns Lake Golf Course
|932 Browns Lake Drive
Burlington, WI 53105
|Ives Grove Golf Course
|14101 Washington Ave.
Sturtevant, WI 53177
Things to do
Looking for more to do?
The Racine County Eye, which includes the Kenosha Lens, has a rich culture section with arts & entertainment, food, shopping and more. Subscribe today to stay up-to-date with local news.
Follow us on Facebook: Racine County Eye or Kenosha Lens, and Twitter to make sure you get the latest news.