Winter has arrived in Wisconsin. The COVID-19 pandemic is still in full swing. This means that finding fun winter activities to do can seem like a challenge. If you want to be safe, but also get out and enjoy the beauty of Wisconsin’s winters then this is the guide for you.

What’s there to do in Wisconsin during the winter? Lots! Grab your mittens, and pack the car, let’s go find some fun.

Hiker at River Bend Nature Center, Photo by Emma Widmar

This coming weekend, if you don’t have plans, you do now. Why? That’s because River Bend Nature Center is hosting Winter Forest Campfires. This winter activity is an opportunity for you to kick back and relax, all while enjoying the great outdoors. This event is taking place on January 16, 2021.

Before you circle up around the fire, you can participate in another fun activity by renting cross country skis and snowshoes. This equipment must be returned by 5:00 p.m., but no worries, it gives you plenty of time to get off the trails and into a state of relaxation.

Nothing beats warming up around the fire and hanging with your pals. Dinner will be available from the Rose Mob Grill Food Truck. Adults are welcome to bring their own adult beverages.

Reservations are required for this event. What’s available? Campfire or table in heated space: $40 ($35 members) or 1/2 campfire (3 people max): $25 ($20 members). Campfire proceeds benefit River Bend Nature Center programs and trails. River Bend Nature Center encourages guests to bring their own seating. This is because there are limited benches and tree stumps available.

To make a reservation email the number of people in your group to info@riverbendracine.org. Questions? call 262-639-1515. Additionally, please note that masks are required indoors and reservations are non-refundable.

2. Winter Picnic in a Snow Globe at the Racine Zoo

The Racine Zoo is transforming into a winter wonderland starting January 29 until February 28, 2021. Safely relax outdoors while staying cozy in a heated snow globe. This winter activity is a private experience that can be rented in 90-minute increments. Enjoy food, drinks, and visit with the animals for some winter fun.

There are multiple packages available ranging from non-alcoholic packages to beer/wine offerings. These packages come with a family-style dinner. Can’t forget the dessert either, s’mores make the perfect winter treat.

That’s not all, there are tabletop games available, along with music speaker access so you can play all your favorite tunes. More information about the different packages is available here.

Only purchase packages through the Racine Zoo website or in person at the Zoo. All other places packages that may be sold are a scam. These purchases are non-refundable.

Special Events Manager, Chelsea Locke, will be contacting buyers to review your orders and provide further instructions. Any questions? Email Chelsea at clocke@racinezoo.org.

3. Milaeger’s Great Lakes Farmers Market

You thought farmer’s markets were just for the summer? Nope, at Milaeger’s, 4838 Douglas Ave, there’s an event happening every weekend that you can attend, even in the winter. On Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., you can shop local and enjoy the company of many vendors from around Wisconsin.

Many quality products are available along with music, delicious food, and refreshing drinks. If you are worried about the cold, don’t. The farmer’s market is located inside the expo greenhouse and it’s heated too. To remain safe, face masks are required when visiting.

Visit their Facebook page here for more information.

4. Ice Castles in Lake Geneva

There are only 4 different Ice Castles in the United States and one of the locations is right in our backyard. That’s right, explore this unique frozen attraction in Lake Geneva at Geneva National Resort and Club, 1221 Geneva National Ave S. This is a mesmerizing experience that people of all ages can partake in.

The Ice Castles are literally one of Wisconsin’s coolest winter activities. While visiting the ice castles, your imagination can take you even further than just Southeastern Wisconsin. Slide down frozen slides, walk through different spaces and explore one of a kind fountains.

For information about tickets and pricing click here. The Ice Castles will open mid-January and stay open until February of 2021. This is a safe way to enjoy Wisconsin’s winter scene. Check out the safety precautions they are following by clicking here.

Photo by Emma Widmar

Grab your hat and gloves because we’re going ice skating. Visit Red Arrow Park, 920 N. Water Street for a fun and safe outdoor winter activity. Don’t forget your mask, it will keep you warm anyway. 60-minute time slots are available for reservation. Just enough time to skate your heart out.

This ice skating rink in Downtown Milwaukee is free to use when you bring your own skates. However, if you don’t own your own set of blades, there are affordable rental options. Sizes range from toddler size 8 to women’s size 11 and men’s size 14. There are ice sleds available for those who may need a more accessible option rather than skates. These sleds are available for free.

The Slice of Ice Season runs until February 2021. For information about tickets and pricing click here.

