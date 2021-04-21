Spring is here and summer is just around the bend. That means Wisconsin’s landscape is starting to turn from mucky browns into a beautiful sea of greens. Who wouldn’t want to take advantage of what’s ahead of us?

Whether you want to hike or just take a stroll with your family, deciding where to go can be overwhelming. With so many options and a state full of so many adventures, we’ve narrowed down 5 spots that are well worth the climb. Many of these locations are also pet friendly, I mean, who wouldn’t want their friendly pal to tag along.

Check out these locations in Racine County by reading below.

1. Pike River Corridor and Pathway

The Pike River Trail System is accessible from multiple different points in Racine County. The Mount Pleasant Village owns this set of land for conversancy purposes. According to the Village of Mount Pleasant the site encompasses 339 acres, including 36 acres over which the Village has as easement. About 110 acres of secondary environmental corridor are included within Village ownership.

Image by Emma Widmar

More information about the trail system can be found here.

Access Points:

Wendi Court and Old Spring Street (east of Airline Road)

Timmer Lane (southern terminus)

Oakes Road (at Mariner Drive)

Washington Avenue (at Case High School)

Willow Road (at Racine County Trail/SCJ Waxdale)

Durand Avenue (east of Cottage Drive)

The Caledonia Conservancy is not only fun for you, but animals too. In addition to the multiple hiking trails that this organization offers, they are loaded with educational resources. The Caledonia Conservancy is your one stop shop for outdoor fun. Check out what is offered for horses and dogs by clicking here.

Emma and Zander at Tabor Woods

Access Points:

McCalvy Tabor Wood parcel, 5131 Tabor Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Gordon Tabor Woods parcel, 5118 Pine Tree Circle, Caledonia, WI 53402

King’s Corner, 4813 5 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Berndt/Robbins Prairie and St. Catherine’s Trout Ponds, 4819 4 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Neighborhood Central Walk, 1934 4-1/2 Mile Road, Caledonia, WI 53402

Short Road Trail Head, 6111 Short Road, Racine, WI 53402

River Bend Nature Center, 3600 N Greenbay Rd., is a [501(c)(3)] non-profit corporation formed to rescue River Bend and to continue and expand the mission of outdoor recreation and environmental education. There is 78 acres, 2 activity buildings and endless fun located at the nature center.

There is also nearly 4,000 feet of Root River frontage on the property which can be explored through kayaking and or canoeing. Check out the Racine County Eye article here that talks about rentals.

For more information on hiking at River Bend Nature Center, check out their website here. The varied levels of terrain make this the perfect spot for all types of hikers.

Richard Bong State Recreation Area located in Kansasville, Wisconsin has multiple amenities to take advantage of this spring/summer. In addition to hiking, you can bike, ATV, camp, boat, canoe, kayak, fish, and even hunt.

This state park is full of beautiful scenery that makes for the perfect hike. There are 9 trails located at the park. Check out a map here. The distance and difficulty of each trail is different, but can appeal to many different hikers in Wisconsin. Just remember by hiking here, you are supporting Wisconsin’s State Park System.

More information about this recreational area can be found here.

5. White River State Trail

Emma Widmar at the White River State Trail

White River State Trail is a unique asset, located in Dover, Burlington, and Elkhorn, Wisconsin. This trails just sneaks into the Racine County area and also branches out into other parts of Wisconsin. This trail is full of rich history and passes through different wetlands, farmlands, and unbeatable views.

This trail is great for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. Each bicyclist age 16 or older needs a Wisconsin state trail pass while using the trail. Pets are welcomed, check out rules for them here.

Find out more information about the trail by clicking here. If you happen to walk, hike, or bike into the Springfield area, stop at Pedal and Cup for a cold drink or ice cream!

